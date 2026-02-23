(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise

    Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Volunteers load a simulated casualty into an emergency vehicle during a readiness drill at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 18, 2026. The drill tested Holloman Emergency Services' response to a simulated stress environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9541373
    VIRIN: 260218-F-TL923-1083
    Resolution: 6000x5206
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    emergency services
    Security Forces (SF)
    medical
    exercise
    firefighters

