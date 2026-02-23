Volunteers load a simulated casualty into an emergency vehicle during a readiness drill at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 18, 2026. The drill tested Holloman Emergency Services' response to a simulated stress environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9541373
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-TL923-1083
|Resolution:
|6000x5206
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.