Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Holloman emergency service member attends to a simulated casualty during a readiness drill at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 18, 2026. The drill tested Holloman Emergency Services' response to a simulated stress environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)