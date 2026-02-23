(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Holloman emergency service members escort a simulated casualty into an emergency vehicle during a readiness drill at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 18, 2026. Holloman responded to the readiness drill by providing immediate evacuation and treatment for simulated wounded casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9541376
    VIRIN: 260218-F-TL923-1131
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Holloman Runs Readiness Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

