(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 26, 2026) – Rayna Roades, a student panelist from Northern Virginia Community College, participates in a Collaboration Workshop during the SIDE 2026: A Deep Dive into 3D Scanning industry partnership forum. Roades and other attendees, including industry leaders and personnel from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, used sticky notes to brainstorm and discuss potential partnership opportunities. The event was co-hosted by Carderock and the Pike District Partnership with support from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation to foster connections between government, academia, and industry. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9540668
    VIRIN: 260226-N-BY800-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.79 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Aaron Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 1
    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 1
    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 1
    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2
    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2
    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Industry
    Carderock
    Montgomery County
    3D Scanning
    Pike District partnership
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery