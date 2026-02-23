Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 26, 2026) – Rayna Roades, a student panelist from Northern Virginia Community College, participates in a Collaboration Workshop during the SIDE 2026: A Deep Dive into 3D Scanning industry partnership forum. Roades and other attendees, including industry leaders and personnel from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, used sticky notes to brainstorm and discuss potential partnership opportunities. The event was co-hosted by Carderock and the Pike District Partnership with support from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation to foster connections between government, academia, and industry. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas)