    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2 [Image 4 of 6]

    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 26, 2026) – Brendon “Cobie” Bondoc, right, a mechanical engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, moderates the Leadership Perspectives Panel during the SIDE 2026: A Deep Dive into 3D Scanning industry partnership forum. The panel brought together leaders from government, industry, and academia to discuss advancements in 3D scanning technology. Panelists included Dr. Davis McGregor from the University of Maryland, Dr. Bala Muralikrishnan from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Jay Ong from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Michael Raphael from Direct Dimension, Inc., and Dr. Cindy Waters from Carderock. The event was co-hosted by Carderock and the Pike District Partnership with support from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9540663
    VIRIN: 260226-N-BY800-1001
    Resolution: 7961x5310
    Size: 20.13 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

