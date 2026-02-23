Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 25, 2026) – Odean Cameron, from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, switches places with an industry attendee to better understand their perspective during a collaborative session at Carderock's Industry Day. The exercise was designed to show how Carderock can help solve problems and foster collaboration between the Navy and industry partners. The event was co-hosted by Carderock and the Pike District Partnership with support from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas)