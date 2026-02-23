(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2 [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 26, 2026) – University of Maryland students George Hwang, left, and Benicio Nix showcase their project, a 3D scanner mounted on a robotic arm, during the SIDE 2026: A Deep Dive into 3D Scanning industry partnership forum. The event, co-hosted by Carderock and the Pike District Partnership with support from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation, provided a platform for students to demonstrate their work and network with professionals from government, industry, and academia. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:22
    VIRIN: 260226-N-BY800-1002
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Industry
    Carderock
    3D Scanning
    Pike District partnership
    Navy
    Industrial Crane

