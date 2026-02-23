Navy, Pike District Partnership Co-Host Maritime Tech Industry Day with 3D Scanning Focus Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 26, 2026) – University of Maryland students George Hwang, left, and Benicio Nix showcase their project, a 3D scanner mounted on a robotic arm, during the SIDE 2026: A Deep Dive into 3D Scanning industry partnership forum. The event, co-hosted by Carderock and the Pike District Partnership with support from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation, provided a platform for students to demonstrate their work and network with professionals from government, industry, and academia. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaron Thomas)