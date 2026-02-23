(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG [Image 4 of 4]

    DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Shanelle Estelle, left, Defense Logistics Agency Warner Robins transportation chief, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, center, DLA Distribution commander, and Oscar Willis, DLA Warner Robins local branch chief, talk about the implementation of the Warehouse Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 20, 2026. WMS replaced the legacy Distribution Standard System at the Warner Robins facility in February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    This work, DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG [Image 4 of 4], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

