DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Shanelle Estelle, left, Defense Logistics Agency Warner Robins transportation chief, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, center, DLA Distribution commander, and Oscar Willis, DLA Warner Robins local branch chief, talk about the implementation of the Warehouse Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 20, 2026. WMS replaced the legacy Distribution Standard System at the Warner Robins facility in February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
