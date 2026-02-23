DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, left, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution commander, Carl Veigle, center, DLA Information Operations deputy program executive officer, and Carrie Chase, DLA Distribution Warner Robins receiving, discuss the new Warehouse Management System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 20, 2026. DDWG went live with WMS in February after transitioning from the legacy Distribution Standard System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9539851
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-VT351-1009
|Resolution:
|5516x3677
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
