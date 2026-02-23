DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution commander, shakes hands with Oscar Willis, DLA Distribution Warner Robins local branch chief, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 20, 2026. Cotman visited DLA Distribution Warner Robins as it became the first organization to implement the modernized Warehouse Management System in order to support the air logistics complexes more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)