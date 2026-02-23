(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, right, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution commander, Carl Veigle, center, DLA Information Operations deputy program executive officer, and Isheka Ellison, DLA Distribution Warner Robins receiving branch chief, discuss the transition to a new system at their facility at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 20, 2026. DDWG went live with WMS in February after transitioning from the legacy Distribution Standard System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:10
    This work, DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG, by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modernization
    DLA Distribution
    DDWG
    DLA Distribution Warner Robins
    Warehouse Management System

