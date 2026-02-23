DLA Distribution commander visits DDWG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, right, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution commander, Carl Veigle, center, DLA Information Operations deputy program executive officer, and Isheka Ellison, DLA Distribution Warner Robins receiving branch chief, discuss the transition to a new system at their facility at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 20, 2026. DDWG went live with WMS in February after transitioning from the legacy Distribution Standard System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)