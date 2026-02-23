(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX [Image 3 of 3]

    Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX

    THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Key leadership from the United States, Thailand and Singapore stand side-by-side during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9539843
    VIRIN: 260226-M-DG958-1040
    Resolution: 4942x3417
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JOINT OPERATION
    1MAW
    cobragold
    USMC
    THAILAND

