Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX

A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopter flies overhead while service members from the United States, Singapore, Thailand and the Republic of Korea conduct an amphibious exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)