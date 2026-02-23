Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX

Key leadership from Thailand, the United States and the Philippines stand side-by-side during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
