U.S. Soldiers Salutes On Top of a M1A2 Abrams During Estonian Independence Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Dael Rhe, with 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, salutes on top of a U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams during the 108th Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2026. Estonia hosted its 108th Independence Day Parade in Freedom Square in Tallinn, where locals gathered to watch troops and vehicles from various NATO countries, highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)