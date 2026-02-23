U.S. Soldiers Interact With Estonian Locals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, interact with locals while posing with a U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams during a static display at the 108th Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2026. Estonia hosted its 108th Independence Day Parade in Freedom Square in Tallinn, where locals gathered to watch troops and vehicles from various NATO countries, highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)