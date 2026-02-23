(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers Participate in Estonian Independence Day Parade [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Soldiers Participate in Estonian Independence Day Parade

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division march in formation during the 108th Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2026. Estonia hosted its 108th Independence Day Parade in Freedom Square in Tallinn, where locals gathered to watch troops and vehicles from various NATO countries, highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 04:09
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-NV643-1001
    Resolution: 6384x4258
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    This work, U.S. Soldiers Participate in Estonian Independence Day Parade [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

