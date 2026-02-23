U.S. Soldier Salutes On Top of a M2A1 Bradley during Estonian Independence Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Jenkins, with 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, salutes on top of a U.S. Army Lahingumasin M2A1 Bradley during the 108th Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2026. Estonia hosted its 108th Independence Day Parade in Freedom Square in Tallinn, where locals gathered to watch troops and vehicles from various NATO countries, highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)