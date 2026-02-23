USAG Black Sea Strengthens Security Through Joint Active Threat Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Armed Forces Soldier clears a staircase during a joint active threat training on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Feb. 25, 2026. The joint active threat training strengthened interoperability among U.S. Army Military Police and NATO partners by enhancing communication, coordination, and response procedures to ensure USAG Black Sea remains safe and secure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)