    USAG Black Sea Strengthens Security Through Joint Active Threat Exercise [Image 8 of 12]

    USAG Black Sea Strengthens Security Through Joint Active Threat Exercise

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Romanian Armed Forces Soldiers prepare to enter a building during a joint military police active threat exercise, Feb. 24, 42026, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The joint active threat training strengthened interoperability among U.S. Army Military Police and NATO partners by enhancing communication, coordination, and response procedures to ensure USAG Black Sea remains safe and secure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    This work, USAG Black Sea Strengthens Security Through Joint Active Threat Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

