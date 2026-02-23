USAG Black Sea Strengthens Security Through Joint Active Threat Exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Cazola, assigned to the 214th Military Police Company, Alabama National Guard, speaks to a Romanian Armed Forces Soldier during a joint active threat training on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Feb. 24, 2026. The joint active threat training strengthened interoperability among U.S. Army Military Police and NATO partners by enhancing communication, coordination, and response procedures to ensure USAG Black Sea remains safe and secure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|02.24.2026
|02.27.2026 05:35
|9539739
|260224-A-AS519-1039
|5360x3573
|6.15 MB
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|3
|0
