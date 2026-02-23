USAG Black Sea Strengthens Security Through Joint Active Threat Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Romanian Armed Forces Soldier prepares to enter a building during a joint military police active threat exercise, Feb. 24, 2026, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The joint active threat training strengthened interoperability among U.S. Army Military Police and NATO partners by enhancing communication, coordination, and response procedures to ensure USAG Black Sea remains safe and secure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)