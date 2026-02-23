3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Island Wide CASEVAC Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rafael Salanguit, a Corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts simulated casualty care during a weeklong exercise across Okinawa, Feb. 23, 2026. Participants executed triage, point of injury care and aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)