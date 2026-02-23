U.S. Navy Sailors from 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct simulated casualty care during a weeklong exercise across Okinawa, Feb. 23, 2026. Participants executed triage, point of injury care and aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9539617
|VIRIN:
|260224-M-PY017-1276
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Island Wide CASEVAC Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.