    3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Island Wide CASEVAC Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Island Wide CASEVAC Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rafael Salanguit, far right, a Corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, documents simulated casualties during a weeklong exercise across Okinawa, Feb. 23, 2026. Participants executed triage, point of injury care and aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9539634
    VIRIN: 260224-M-PY017-1337
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Island Wide CASEVAC Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

