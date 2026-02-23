3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Island Wide CASEVAC Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. John Hartzheim, an emergency medicine physician with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, inserts a chest tube during a weeklong exercise across Okinawa, Feb. 23, 2026. Participants executed triage, point of injury care and aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)