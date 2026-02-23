Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Christian Go, an emergency room doctor with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, simulates the application of an iTClamp Hemorrhage Control System onto a simulated casualty during Kaizen-X at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. Marines with CLR-37 and Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion conducted integrated casualty care and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear decontamination training on simulated patients during Kaizen-X, reinforcing coordination and readiness to safely treat and transfer contaminated casualties to the next echelon of care. Go is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)