Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting

U.S. Navy Lt. Christian Go, an emergency room doctor with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, simulates the application of an iTClamp Hemorrhage Control System onto a simulated casualty during Kaizen-X at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. Marines with CLR-37 and Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion conducted integrated casualty care and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear decontamination training on simulated patients during Kaizen-X, reinforcing coordination and readiness to safely treat and transfer contaminated casualties to the next echelon of care. Go is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9539526
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-BN442-1395
|Resolution:
|7375x4917
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
