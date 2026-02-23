Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Tanner Mathews, right, a general surgeon, and Lt. Cmdr. Jefrey Van Buren, an orthopedic surgeon, both with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, treat a simulated casualty in the Forward Resuscitative Surgical Suite during Kaizen-X at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd Medical Battalion conducted a mass casualty training scenario in a Role 2 environment during Kaizen-X, evaluating the unit’s capacity to rapidly triage, stabilize and manage large numbers of simulated patients while ensuring continuity of care under high-pressure conditions. Mathews is a native of Ohio. Van Buren is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)