    Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting [Image 17 of 22]

    Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Zack Young, a hospitalman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, treats a simulated casualty during Kaizen-X at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd Medical Battalion conducted a mass casualty training scenario in a Role 2 environment during Kaizen-X, evaluating the unit’s capacity to rapidly triage, stabilize and manage large numbers of simulated patients while ensuring continuity of care under high-pressure conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9539521
    VIRIN: 260226-M-BN442-1279
    Resolution: 7077x4718
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Role 2, MASCAL, Kaizen-X

