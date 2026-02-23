(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting [Image 19 of 22]

    Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Ryan Marczynski, an emergency room nurse with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, treats a simulated casualty during Kaizen-X at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd Medical Battalion conducted a mass casualty training scenario in a Role 2 environment during Kaizen-X, evaluating the unit’s capacity to rapidly triage, stabilize and manage large numbers of simulated patients while ensuring continuity of care under high-pressure conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    TAGS

    Role 2, MASCAL, Kaizen-X

