U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Ryan Marczynski, an emergency room nurse with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, treats a simulated casualty during Kaizen-X at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd Medical Battalion conducted a mass casualty training scenario in a Role 2 environment during Kaizen-X, evaluating the unit’s capacity to rapidly triage, stabilize and manage large numbers of simulated patients while ensuring continuity of care under high-pressure conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
This work, Kaizen-X | 3rd Medical Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training in a Role 2 Setting [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.