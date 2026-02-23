Navy Band performs in Rome, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army veterans stand during the performance of “Armed Forces on Parade” by the United States Navy Concert Band at the historic Capitol Theatre in Rome, New York. Rome hosted the Navy Band on their 2026 national tour, traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.