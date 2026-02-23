(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York

    ROME, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the Notre Dame Junior Senior High School JROTC present the colors during the United States Navy Band’s performance of the national anthem to open their Feb. 26, 2026 performance at the historic Capitol Theatre in Rome, New York. Rome hosted the Navy Band on their 2026 national tour, traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9539427
    VIRIN: 260226-N-OA196-2018
    Resolution: 5737x3817
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: ROME, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Rome, New York [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York
    Navy Band performs in Rome, New York

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery