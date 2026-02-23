Navy Band performs in Rome, New York

Members of the Notre Dame Junior Senior High School JROTC present the colors during the United States Navy Band’s performance of the national anthem to open their Feb. 26, 2026 performance at the historic Capitol Theatre in Rome, New York. Rome hosted the Navy Band on their 2026 national tour, traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.
