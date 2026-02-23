Navy Band performs in Rome, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Holland Patent High School Band sit perform with the United States Navy Concert Band at the historic Capitol Theatre in Rome, New York, one of the band’s stops on their 2026 Northeast tour. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.