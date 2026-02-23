Decontamination training builds readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lackland Medical Squadron-Randolph in-place patient decontamination Airmen receives a manikin during a decontamination training on Randolph Air Force Base, Feb. 19, 2026. The concept of the decontamination tent was to bring the patient out of the tent and into the clinic free of hazardous chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway)