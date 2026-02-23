Decontamination training builds readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lackland Medical Squadron-Randolph in-place patient decontamination Airmen cleanses a manikin during decontamination training on Randolph Air Force Base, Feb. 19, 2026. The decontamination training prepared the team to take on a mass casualty contaminated event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway)