    Decontamination training builds readiness

    Decontamination training builds readiness

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Tom Bocek, decontamination training manager, watches as U.S. Air Force Lackland Medical Squadron-Randolph in-place patient decontamination Airmen check a manikin during decontamination training on Randolph Air Force Base, Feb. 19, 2026. Upon completion the Airmen were offered 15 continuing education units through the American Medical Association as well as the Air Force patient decontamination certificate upon completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 17:19
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
    This work, Decontamination training builds readiness, by SrA Jasmine Galloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    ABW
    JBSA - Randolph

