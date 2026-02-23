Decontamination training builds readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tom Bocek, decontamination training manager, watches as U.S. Air Force Lackland Medical Squadron-Randolph in-place patient decontamination Airmen check a manikin during decontamination training on Randolph Air Force Base, Feb. 19, 2026. Upon completion the Airmen were offered 15 continuing education units through the American Medical Association as well as the Air Force patient decontamination certificate upon completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway)