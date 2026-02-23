Decontamination training builds readiness

U.S. Air Force Lackland Medical Squadron-Randolph in-place patient decontamination Airmen preps a decontamination tent during a decontamination training event on Randolph Air Force Base, Feb. 19, 2026. The decontamination training took place over the course of three days covering equipment set up and repair, as well as hazardous waste operations and emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway)
