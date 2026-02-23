(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Robert “Clay” Harris, senior engineering technician in the Structural Section, affixes his nameplate onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 20, 2026, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. He achieved the Certificate of Management in Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM). (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:26
    VIRIN: 260225-A-EO110-1003
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    National Engineer Week
    USACE
    Building Information Modeling
    Robert Clay Harris
    Senior Engineering Technician
    Structural Section

