Robert “Clay” Harris, senior engineering technician in the Structural Section, affixes his nameplate onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 20, 2026, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. He achieved the Certificate of Management in Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM). (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|02.25.2026
|02.26.2026 16:26
|9539009
|260225-A-EO110-1003
|7360x4140
|6.22 MB
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|2
|0
Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week
