    Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week [Image 2 of 4]

    Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, leads a ceremony to recognize the newest licensed professionals Feb. 25, 2026, as part of National Engineers Week festivities at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9539003
    VIRIN: 260225-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 7202x4051
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week [Image 4 of 4], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

    Nashville District
    National Engineers Week
    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique
    Commander
    USACE
    Professional Licenses

