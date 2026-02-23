Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, leads a ceremony to recognize the newest licensed professionals Feb. 25, 2026, as part of National Engineers Week festivities at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9539003
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-EO110-1001
|Resolution:
|7202x4051
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week
