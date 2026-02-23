Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, leads a ceremony to recognize the newest licensed professionals Feb. 25, 2026, as part of National Engineers Week festivities at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 26, 2025) – As part of National Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recognized its newest licensed professionals yesterday by affixing nameplates onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board as a record of achievement for all to see at the district headquarters.

“It says a lot about an organization that is willing to put in the work to make sure that the people that do the work are credentialed and experts in their field,” said Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, in addressing the importance of supporting employees that seek professional licenses.

Adam Walker, deputy chief of the Engineering and Construction Division, said the professional certification board recognizes all employees that have achieved their professional licenses and credentials.

“Every year during Engineering Week we try to recognize those who have accomplished their certifications within the last year, so we had three this year”

The newest inductees are Austin Auld, civil engineer in the Water Management Section, who passed his Professional Engineering (PE) exam in the state of Tennessee; Ryan Wigner, civil engineer in the Water Management Section, who passed his PE exam in the state of Tennessee; and Robert “Clay” Harris, senior engineering technician in the Structural Section, who received the Certificate of Management in Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM).

The district’s licensed professionals provide vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with partners, and earn professional licenses so they can deliver high quality projects and programs, on time and within budget, safely for the American people.

Several of the members being recognized commented about their work, its impact on the district’s missions, and why they like the work they do for the nation.

Wigner, who makes forecasts for the Cumberland River and serves as technical lead for the Water Supply Program and Sustainable River Program, said he had to pass an eight-hour exam to obtain his PE license.

“It allows me to move into a subject matter expert or supervisory position,” Wigner said.

Auld, who spent countless hours preparing for his PE exam, said his achievement was a long time coming.

“It’s done,” he said, while pointing out he just has to keep the license current.

The Nashville District touches seven states and covers 59,000 square miles; its engineers provide collaborative water resource engineering solutions, world class public infrastructure management, and environmental stewardship within the Cumberland-Tennessee River Systems.

Founded by National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951,National Engineers Week is February 23–27, 2026. It is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.

