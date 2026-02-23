3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts radar range with Spanish Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Ronald Rodriguez, assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, exits a UH-60 Black Hawk after a combined radar range with the Spanish Army at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 23, 2026. The simulated radar range utilized the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense system in order to locate U.S. aircraft that attempted to hide itself from detection. The radar range taught pilots the capabilities and limitations of their aircraft against near peer adversaries in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)