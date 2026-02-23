(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts radar range with Spanish Army

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts radar range with Spanish Army

    LIELVāRDE, LATVIA

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Ronald Rodriguez, assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, exits a UH-60 Black Hawk after a combined radar range with the Spanish Army at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 23, 2026. The simulated radar range utilized the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense system in order to locate U.S. aircraft that attempted to hide itself from detection. The radar range taught pilots the capabilities and limitations of their aircraft against near peer adversaries in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 02:03
    Location: LIELVāRDE, LV
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    VCORPS

