3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts radar range with Spanish Army

Spanish Army Captain Carlos Echevarria (left), NASAMS battery commander, explains the capabilities of the Spanish-owned Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), before a radar range, to pilots assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 23, 2026. The simulated radar range utilized the NASAMS air defense system in order to locate U.S. aircraft that attempted to hide itself from detection. The radar range taught pilots the capabilities and limitations of their aircraft against near peer adversaries in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)