3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts radar range with Spanish Army

The AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar assigned to Spanish Army detachment Ground Based Air Defence Task Force Latvia, scans while a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, hovers at low altitude during a radar range at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 23, 2026. The simulated radar range utilized the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense system in order to locate U.S. aircraft that attempted to hide itself from detection. The radar range taught pilots the capabilities and limitations of their aircraft against near peer adversaries in large scale combat operations. (Spanish Army photo by 1st. Lt. Fernando Salguero Hidalgo)