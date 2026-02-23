3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts radar range with Spanish Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Spanish Army soldier assigned to Ground Based Air Defence Task Force Latvia (GBAD TF LVA) operates the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar used in the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense system during a radar range at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 23, 2026. The simulated radar range utilized the NASAMS air defense system in order to locate U.S. aircraft that attempted to hide itself from detection. The radar range taught pilots the capabilities and limitations of their aircraft against near peer adversaries in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)