Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a water survival assessment at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026. The multi-day event gathered Soldiers from units across Florida to measure their tactical proficiency and overall readiness. The timed water event pushed participants to maintain focus and strength in low temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9537565
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-RH401-8829
|Resolution:
|5738x3825
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.