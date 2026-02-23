FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a water survival event during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026. Participants from across the state traveled to CBJTC to demonstrate their proficiency and resilience in the annual multi-day competition. The cold-water assessment challenged each Soldier’s stamina and mental toughness under timed conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9537562
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-RH401-9350
|Resolution:
|6258x4172
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
