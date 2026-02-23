FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a water survival event during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026. Participants from across the state traveled to CBJTC to demonstrate their proficiency and resilience in the annual multi-day competition. The cold-water assessment challenged each Soldier’s stamina and mental toughness under timed conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)