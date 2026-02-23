(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026 [Image 19 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a water survival event during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026. Participants from across the state traveled to CBJTC to demonstrate their proficiency and resilience in the annual multi-day competition. The cold-water assessment challenged each Soldier’s stamina and mental toughness under timed conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9537562
    VIRIN: 260225-F-RH401-9350
    Resolution: 6258x4172
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026
    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery