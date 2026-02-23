FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a water survival assessment at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026. The multi-day event gathered Soldiers from units across Florida to measure their tactical proficiency and overall readiness. The timed water event pushed participants to maintain focus and strength in low temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)