    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026 [Image 4 of 22]

    FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a water survival assessment at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026. The multi-day event gathered Soldiers from units across Florida to measure their tactical proficiency and overall readiness. The timed water event pushed participants to maintain focus and strength in low temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9537563
    VIRIN: 260225-F-RH401-1317
    Resolution: 4424x2949
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, FLARNG Soldiers commence Best Warrior 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG

