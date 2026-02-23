Career Development Symposium Arrives in Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2026) Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station Sailors speak with a MyNavy HR enlisted community manager during a Career Development Symposium trade show, Feb. 25. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Naval Air Station Pensacola and IWTC Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)